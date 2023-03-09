A Minnesota man who was charged last month with three counts of first-degree sexual assault for a 2005 rape at knife point near an East Side bike path was ordered jailed Thursday on $100,000 bail after appearing in court following his extradition from Minnesota.

Aidison Yang, 41, of Eagan, Minnesota, a former Madison resident, was charged on Feb. 9 with the Oct. 15, 2005, assault of a 22-year-old woman after he was linked to the assault by a DNA match found by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in April 2020, which Madison police then learned about the September 2021, a criminal complaint states.

After Yang's arrest, another sample of his DNA was taken on Feb. 10 and the crime lab confirmed on March 1 that it matched a DNA profile that was taken from the victim in 2005, an amended criminal complaint that was filed on Wednesday states.

State Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Hilton asked Dane County Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew to order Yang held on $500,000, citing the seriousness of the charges that could potentially cause a defendant to flee.

She also said Yang had been prosecuted several times in the past for mostly traffic offenses under the name "Addison Yang," which she characterized as a deliberate attempt by Yang to conceal his identity. In 2018, she said, Yang was charged in Waukesha County with driving with a revoked license, and subsequently with misdemeanor bail jumping when he failed to appear in court.

Yang's attorney, Chris Van Wagner, said Yang didn't drive to court because of a snowstorm, and then waited for notice of a new court date but never received one. He said Yang was never told until an unrelated arrest in Minnesota that he even had warrants for his arrest in Waukesha County, and was told then that he didn't have to do anything about them.

Generally, states tend not to issue warrants seeking extradition for misdemeanor offenses.

Van Wagner also attributed the use of "Addison Yang" and not "Aidison" in past cases to clerical errors and not to any deliberate attempt by Yang to conceal his identity.

Hilton said the DNA evidence, which puts the probability of another person having the same DNA profile at one in one quadrillion, is "frankly irrefutable."

Van Wagner said whether it's irrefutable "is something that's to be determined down the road" by a jury and has little bearing on whether Yang would show up to court if released from custody.

Van Wagner also indicated that he may challenge the timeliness of the charges against Yang and whether they fall outside the statute of limitations as it stood at the time of the incident.

He said prosecutors "have gone to great lengths and jumped through many hoops to show that the complaint is timely. That'll be brought up at a later date because there may be a legal challenge to that."

In the complaint, prosecutors contend the charges fall within the statute of limitations because evidence was collected and tested at the time and entered into a DNA database, and no match to that DNA was found until 2020.

Hilton also told McAndrew that after Yang was arrested at his workplace last month, he told his brother in a recorded jail call that he wouldn't have shown up to work that day had he known he would be arrested.

The complaint states the woman told police in 2005 she was walking on the bike path in the Atwood Avenue area when a man with a knife told her to go with him behind some trees, then threatened to kill her if she screamed.

During the assault that followed, she told police, she thought she was going to die painfully, the complaint states, and that she realized she hadn't said goodbye to family or friends.