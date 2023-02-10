The state Department of Justice said Friday that a Minnesota man has been arrested for the sexual assault of a woman on a Madison bike path that happened more than 17 years ago.

A statement from DOJ says that Aidison Yang, 41, of Eagan, Minnesota, was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault, and that DNA from the victim's sexual assault kit led to Yang's identification.

No charges appear yet on the Wisconsin Court System's website, but DOJ says that a criminal complaint alleges Yang threatened the victim with a knife on a bike path on Madison's East Side in 2005. No date was specified in DOJ's news release.

The criminal complaint was not immediately made available.

DOJ said Yang will be extradited to Dane County.

According to Minnesota online court records, Yang was convicted in January of giving a peace officer a false name, classified as a gross misdemeanor. In 2019, he was convicted of causing substantial bodily harm to someone while driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Years may pass, but we never stop caring about victims and their cases," Madison police Detective Kelly Daugherty said, according to the news release. "Our team worked hard to make sure the victim in this case felt supported as the investigation gained traction after a new lead. While we cannot change what happened, we hope today’s arrest is another step toward healing.”

The circumstances described by DOJ appear similar to a report of an assault on Oct. 15, 2005, near the Capital City Bike Path north of the Yahara River at Eastwood Drive and Winnebago Street, according to the Wisconsin State Journal's news archive.

In that incident, police said a 22-year-old woman told investigators she was approached about 8:45 p.m. by a man holding a 4-inch knife. She said he forced her into a wooded area off the bike path and sexually assaulted her there.

In addition to DOJ and Madison police, the news release credits Yang's arrest to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

