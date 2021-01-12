 Skip to main content
Mineral Point man drives vehicle into building in Darlington for 2nd time, police say
A Mineral Point man faces multiple charges after driving a vehicle into a building in Darlington for the second time, police reported.

Police were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run crash at Piggly Wiggly Plaza shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Darlington Police Chief Jason King said in a statement.

Witnesses told police a burgundy Ford pickup truck struck the building, causing significant damage, and then fled the scene. Officers located the truck on Main Street and stopped it, King said.

The driver, Robin Fries, 64, of Mineral Point, faces tentative charges of operating without insurance, failure to notify police of an accident, hit-and-run, and reckless driving, King said.

Police also referred Fries to the Department of Transportation Medical Review Section to have his driving privilege re-evaluated, due to this being the second business in Darlington that Fries has struck: On Aug.10, 2018, Fries struck the Dollar General in Darlington, causing about $18,000 in damage, King said.

