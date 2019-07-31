A Mineral Point man stopped by police for a parole violation was arrested Sunday when drugs were found in his car as well as his apartment.
Billy Conner, 42, was tentatively charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and other drug charges, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said.
Conner's apartment on High Street was searched by officers from Mineral Point and Dodgeville, Iowa County deputies and the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force.
Miranda Magnuson, 23, Mineral Point, was at the apartment and she also was arrested on drug charges.