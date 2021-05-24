Milwaukee woman arrested for pointing gun during disturbance involving many people in Middleton, police say

A Milwaukee woman was arrested for pointing a gun during a disturbance involving many people in Middleton on Sunday night, police reported.

Middleton police responded to multiple reports of a disturbance involving 13 people in the 7500 block of Rohlich Court shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, Lt. Tyler Loether said in a report.

The initial reports included a female armed with a handgun, vehicles arriving and leaving at high rates of speed, and active fighting with individuals armed with baseball bats and golf clubs, and Middleton police requested assistance from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison police, Loether said.

Arriving officer found an active disturbance involving several individuals, although there were no reported injuries, Loether said.

Multiple witnesses said a female was pointing a handgun at people while making threatening statements. Middleton officers and detectives obtained a search warrant for a nearby apartment unit, and found a firearm matching the description of the handgun the female reportedly brandished, Loether said.

Sheronda D. Lash, 44, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Loether said.

