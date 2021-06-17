Milwaukee teen driving stolen vehicle dies in crash fleeing police, 5 injured, police say

MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy who continued to flee Milwaukee police in a stolen vehicle after officers called off the pursuit died in a crash that left five people with serious injuries.
Police said officers attempted to stop the vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, when the driver took off and eventually crossed into oncoming traffic. Officers halted the pursuit but the car continued and hit another vehicle head-on at 50 to 60 miles per hour, police said.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle was pronounced dead at a hospital. He had two 12-year-old female passengers, one who is hospitalized in critical condition and the other hospitalized in serious condition.
The other vehicle included two 18-year-old males and a 19-year-old male. All three are listed in stable condition with serious injuries, police said.
All six of the teens are from Milwaukee.
