 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milwaukee shootings leave 1 dead, 1 in critical condition
topical alert

Milwaukee shootings leave 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a series of shootings on Saturday that killed a woman and left a man in critical condition.

The Milwaukee Police Department reported that early Saturday a man and woman arrived at a hospital for gunshot injuries. The 24-year-old woman died, while the man received non-fatal injuries.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

The police are also investigating two other, separate Saturday shootings. In one shooting, a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, but was reported to be in stable condition at a hospital. Police determined the shooting resulted from an argument and arrested a man and woman.

In the other shooting, two people were driving when they were shot. One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was in critical condition.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics