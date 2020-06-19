Milwaukee schools will end funding for police patrols

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — School board members in Wisconsin's largest school district have voted to cut ties with police officers who patrol outside its schools.

The move by the Milwaukee School Board late Thursday comes in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis who died after being restrained by police.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The district received more than 700 emails and letters overwhelmingly supporting the resolution, the Journal Sentinel reported.

MPS has paid officers to patrol neighborhoods around some schools, monitor dismissals and staff some athletic events. Unlike some other districts, the officers are not posted inside the schools.

More than $1 million was budgeted for police contracts in the 2019-2020 school year and more than half was directed to school resource officers.

About $400,000 was set aside for a state-mandated anti-truancy and anti-burglary initiative. It's not clear whether MPS can terminate that contract since its state mandated.