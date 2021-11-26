 Skip to main content
Milwaukee records 175 homicides so far in 2021
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee has seen nearly 200 homicides so far this year.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that as of Tuesday the city had recorded 175 homicides in 2021. Two more homicides took place Wednesday after two men were shot to death in separate incidents.

The city saw 189 homicides last year after recording 98 in 2019.

According to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission, 763 people have been wounded in shootings this year as of Nov. 15, with 13% of them children.

Criminologists say COVID-19 is a major factor a rising number of homicides nationwide last year. They say the disease disrupted education, employment, social outreach services and the criminal justice system.

Reduced trust in police also has hindered efforts to solve cases, they said. The Milwaukee Police Department's case clearance rate has dropped this year to about 45% as of October.

