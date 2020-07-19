Milwaukee police's stay-at-home arrests reveal racial disparities

“The intention has never been to penalize or punish people, but find what is the most effective way for people to take actions to protect their best health interests,” Barrett said, adding that African American and Latino populations in the city have been hit hardest by COVID-19.

The data also shows most of the arrests occurred on the city’s north side. Of those arrests, 46, or 26% of the total, occurred in the 53206 ZIP code, an area known for its concentrated poverty, extreme joblessness, levels of mass incarceration and declining incomes for those who are employed.

Twenty arrests (11.3%) were made in the 53209 area and 16 (9.4%) occurred in 53216, also on the city’s north side. Sixteen individuals were arrested in 53212, which includes neighborhoods on the north and northeast side.

Aside from those ZIP code areas, only 53204 on the near south side had more than 15 arrests. In addition, 17 minors were arrested for violating the order. All of the minors were African American or Hispanic, the data shows.

Grant said 53206 experienced the most calls for police service for all ZIP codes during the time the order was in place, while 53209 had the fifth-most calls.