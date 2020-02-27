Milwaukee police search house in wake of brewery shooting

MILWAUKEE — Police searched a home on Milwaukee's north side Thursday as they hunted for clues about why an employee at one of the nation's largest breweries gunned down five co-workers before taking his own life.

The house, a one-story home with a massive jungle-gym in the backyard, was roped off with crime scene tape Thursday morning. A squad car sat in the driveway and a police van was parked at the curb. Investigators could be seen entering the house. Neighbor Erna Roenspies, 82, said the man who lives in the house has worked at the brewery for 15 years as an electrician.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Molson Coors Brewing Co.'s massive brewery complex in Milwaukee, which employs around 1,000 people. Authorities have said the shooter was a 51-year-old man from Milwaukee but haven't released his name. Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley said the shooter was "an active brewery employee."

Authorities have offered no motive for the attack and have not released details about how the shooting unfolded. They also have not released the names of the victims. Police planned a news conference for late Thursday afternoon.

The 82-acre (33.-hectare) brewery complex includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities and employs more than 1,000 people.

