Reports: Seven dead, including gunman, after shooting at Molson Coors in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Seven people are dead, including a gunman, after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus, according to news reports.

Police responded about 2 p.m. after employees were told by email of an active shooter on site, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Police said they were responding to what they called a “critical incident” at the site. Multiple local media citing unidentified sources reported fatalities at the scene, including the shooter.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney told the AP that there was an “active situation” but didn't have any further details.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances. Live video showed an officer in body armor getting an assault rifle out of a car. Emergency crews were continuing to arrive at the scene nearly two hours after the initial call to police.

The FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among the agencies responding. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also arrived on the scene.