Milwaukee police: Man fatally shot by officers after shooting at them
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said they shot and killed a Milwaukee man who fired a gun at officers on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened about 4 p.m. Monday on the city's north side. Officers responded to a report of an individual with a gun who was pointing it at people.

"Upon arrival, officers encountered an armed individual and gave him commands to drop his gun," said Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. "The individual discharged his firearm. A few officers discharged their firearms, subsequently striking the individual."

Three officers are on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.

A cousin of the 42-year-old man, Jennifer Davis, said he wasn't a violent person.

"He's a good person," Davis said. "He may have some mental issues or whatever, but he's a very good person. He treat people good and all that, and we all love him and now he gone!"

Wauwatosa police are leading the investigation into the shooting.

