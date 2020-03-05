Milwaukee police chief: Brewery attacker friendly with some victims

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's police chief said a man who killed five co-workers at a Wisconsin brewery was friends or at least friendly with some of the victims and that he doesn't believe racism or racial harassment was the reason for the attack.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales told WTMI radio on Wednesday that investigators are looking closely at Anthony Ferrill's mental health after the 51-year-old electrician killed himself after carrying out the Feb. 26 attack at the sprawling Molson Coors brewery complex.

Ferrill was black, four of the slain co-workers were white and the fifth was Latino. Police have asked the public not to assume Ferrill had been racially harassed, even though the company confirmed Wednesday that a noose had been placed on Ferrill's locker five years ago.

"It isn't a racial piece when one of the people that you killed was a person that you picked up because they had car troubles to get to work," Morales told the station. "Or, somebody brings you lunch because you helped them out fixing their car. These are not people that you have that problem. Now could there have been (an) argument somewhere within a day or two? Yes, but we're trying to identify that piece, and if there were an argument, that would not send it or make it a racial issue."