Milwaukee police: 4 held for questioning in mass slaying

MILWAUKEE — Four people have been detained as police investigate their level of involvement, if any, in the deaths of six people found with gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee duplex last weekend, the city's police chief said Thursday.

Investigators believe multiple suspects targeted the six people, Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference. No motive was released and no charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, the chief said.

Milwaukee police had responded Sunday afternoon to assist with a welfare check at the home where five bodies were initially discovered. The medical examiner tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home.

All six, including five men and one woman, had gunshot wounds, Milwaukee police said. Three of the six, who ranged in age from 23 to 49, lived at the residence where the bodies were found, according to Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office records.

The victims include Michelle Williams, 49; Donta Williams, 44; Donald Smith, 43; Charles Hardy, 42; Javoni Liddell, 31; and Caleb Jordan, 23. Michelle Williams, Donta Williams and Smith lived at the duplex, according to the medical examiner.