Milwaukee man who killed 5 family members gets 205 years

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 205 years in prison for fatally shooting five members of his family and he offered no explanation for his actions, saying that he must have a lot of hate.
Before receiving his sentence Tuesday, Christopher Stokes told the judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court that he wasn't asking for leniency and that he deserved to be locked up. Stokes, 44, said he couldn't explain why he killed his family members.
Killed were Teresa Thomas, 41, and her two children, 16-year-old Tiera Agee and 14-year-old Demetrius Thomas. Two others related to Stokes were also killed, 19-year-old Marcus Stokes and 17-year-old Lakeitha Stokes.
Only Stokes' 3-year-old grandchild was spared. Prosecutors say the child witnessed the shootings and asked Stokes not to hurt him.
A criminal complaint said Stokes called 911 on April 27, 2020, and told dispatchers he had “just massacred" his family.
Milwaukee County Judge Michelle Havas sentenced Stokes to 40 years in prison for each of the five counts of first-degree reckless homicide he earlier pleaded guilty to, plus another five years for illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon.
Fort Atkinson woman charged with killing grandmother, arson of their home tops recent notable crime news
Fort Atkinson woman charged with arson and homicide in grandmother's death, discovered after fire
Indiana man who made trips to Wisconsin for sex with 12-year-old girl sentenced to 25 years in prison
8-year-old boy dies in rollover crash on I-39/90 in Dane County; driver faces OWI
Update: Man pulled from Yahara River by ‘heroic’ bystanders could make full recovery, authorities say
Man found competent to stand trial in Brittany Zimmermann murder
Ex-Meriter surgeon not negligent in 2011 patient death, jury concludes
Authorities identify elderly victim in ‘complex violent death investigation’ in Rock County
Livingston man arrested for attempted homicide in shooting of man at bar, Grant County authorities say
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshots in Janesville, police say
Alleged shooter arrested in Beloit homicide; 3 face charges in dispute over car sale