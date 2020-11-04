Milwaukee man gets 10 years in federal prison for conspiring to deal large amounts of heroin in Madison

A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiring to deal large amounts of heroin in Madison, Scott Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, reported.
Michael Carroll, 50, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday by federal Judge William H. Conley.
Carroll has a lengthy criminal history dating back over 30 years, including gun crimes, drug crimes, and a reckless homicide where he shot an innocent person after pointing a gun at someone else, and at the time of his arrest, was on state supervision for three criminal cases, including the reckless homicide, Blader said
Carroll last September expanded his drug-distribution operation from Milwaukee to Madison, driving large quantities of heroin, some of which tested positive for fentanyl, from Milwaukee to Madison where he used another person to sell the heroin and collect money, Blader said.
Between Sept. 13 and Nov. 15, Carroll conspired to sell heroin to an undercover police officer on multiple occasions comprising more than 400 grams of heroin. Police executed search warrants where he stayed in Milwaukee, locating several hidden firearms, Blader said.
