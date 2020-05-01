Milwaukee man battered, attempted to disarm Madison officer, police say

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
A Milwaukee man battered and attempted to disarm an officer early Monday morning Downtown, Madison police reported.
Several people called for police about 1:45 a.m. Monday after a man began yelling and throwing rocks at an apartment building in the 400 block of West Mifflin Street, with one woman fearing he was trying to get into her home, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
When contacted by police, Dylan Mercer, 20, lunged at an officer, putting both hands on the officer's taser, and repeatedly kicked the officer while threatening to kill, DeSpain said.
Mercer was arrested on tentative charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, disarming a peace officer, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.