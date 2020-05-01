You are the owner of this article.
Milwaukee man battered, attempted to disarm Madison officer, police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Milwaukee man battered and attempted to disarm an officer early Monday morning Downtown, Madison police reported.

Several people called for police about 1:45 a.m. Monday after a man began yelling and throwing rocks at an apartment building in the 400 block of West Mifflin Street, with one woman fearing he was trying to get into her home, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

When contacted by police, Dylan Mercer, 20, lunged at an officer, putting both hands on the officer's taser, and repeatedly kicked the officer while threatening to kill, DeSpain said.

Mercer was arrested on tentative charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, disarming a peace officer, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing.

