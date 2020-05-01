Milwaukee man battered, attempted to disarm Madison officer, police say

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

Several people called for police about 1:45 a.m. Monday after a man began yelling and throwing rocks at an apartment building in the 400 block of West Mifflin Street, with one woman fearing he was trying to get into her home, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.