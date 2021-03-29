Milwaukee man arrested after breaking down door, assaulting woman in Elkhorn, authorities say

A Milwaukee man was arrested in a traffic stop after breaking down the door of an Elkhorn residence and assaulting a woman earlier this month, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office and Elkhorn Police Department reported.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on March 18, a woman called 911 from a residence on Prescott Street in Elkhorn reporting someone pounding on her door who she thought was Michael C. Budish, of Milwaukee, the two law enforcement agencies said in a report.

While law enforcement was responding, Budish allegedly broke through the door and physically assaulted the woman who called 911, then fled before authorities arrived.

A description of Budish’s vehicle was broadcast to area law enforcement agencies and at 1:54 p.m., a deputy monitoring traffic for the vehicle located it traveling north on I-43 at Highway 20 in East Troy, police said.

The deputy followed the vehicle into Waukesha County, waiting for backup officers to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped on I-43 northbound at Sunny Slope Road with the assistance of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, Muskego Police Department, New Berlin Police Department, Big Bend Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol, according to the report.