Milwaukee homicide suspect found hiding in East Side dumpster after crash, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Milwaukee homicide suspect was found hiding in an East Side dumpster after a crash early Wednesday, Madison police said.

The State Patrol was involved in a pursuit of the suspect that ended in a crash on the East Side, Chief Shon Barnes said in his daily blog.

The Madison police drone team responded and located the suspect hiding in a dumpster, Barnes said.

The suspect was wanted in Milwaukee for second-degree reckless homicide, Barnes said.

No further details were available.

