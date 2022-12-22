Milwaukee homicide suspect found hiding in East Side dumpster after crash, Madison police say

A Milwaukee homicide suspect was found hiding in an East Side dumpster after a crash early Wednesday, Madison police said.
The State Patrol was involved in a pursuit of the suspect that ended in a crash on the East Side, Chief Shon Barnes said in his daily blog.
The Madison police drone team responded and located the suspect hiding in a dumpster, Barnes said.
The suspect was wanted in Milwaukee for second-degree reckless homicide, Barnes said.
No further details were available.
