 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milwaukee County prosecutor clears police in fatal shooting of man who was pointing gun at officers
topical alert

Milwaukee County prosecutor clears police in fatal shooting of man who was pointing gun at officers

Police lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County prosecutors indicated Friday there will be no criminal charges for three police officers who fatally shot a man with a gun in August.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said in a letter that officers were justified in shooting Broderick "Baldie" Shelton outside a gas station, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Shelton was pointing a semi-automatic pistol at police officers and a bystander at a gas pump, according to Chisholm.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

Shelton's family has said he suffered from mental health issues and was known to spend time at the gas station. Community members have said Shelton was usually friendly and did not carry a gun.

But Chisholm found that Shelton took the gun from another person at the gas station. A shootout ensued, with Shelton firing 16 rounds and the police officers firing 34 rounds. Shelton was shot in the head, abdomen and elbow.

"I find the use of force by the officers to be reasonable under all the circumstances and consistent with their affirmative obligation to protect the lives of endangered citizens as well as their own lives in the performance of their duty," Chisholm said in the letter.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics