Milwaukee County judge, of Cottage Grove, now faces federal child porn charges

A federal grand jury in Madison on Wednesday indicted a now-suspended Milwaukee County judge on two counts of distributing child pornography, adding to the child pornography possession charges he already faces in Dane County Circuit Court.

Circuit Judge Brett Blomme, 40, of Cottage Grove, who was assigned to the children's court in Milwaukee County, now faces a mandatory minimum five years in prison on each of the two child pornography distribution charges he faces in U.S. District Court in Madison. The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison.

Last month, Blomme pleaded not guilty in Dane County Circuit Court to seven counts of possessing child pornography. Those charges remain pending.

Blomme was arrested in March by agents from the state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and was charged on March 17 with possession of child pornography. Each of the seven counts carries a mandatory minimum of three years in prison, with a maximum of 25 years for each count.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison said in a news release that the indictment handed up by the grand jury on Wednesday alleges that on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, Blomme sent a file containing an image of child pornography to another user through the Kik Messenger app.