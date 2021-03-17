Milwaukee County judge, a Cottage Grove resident, faces 7 counts of possessing child pornography

According to the complaint, the investigation began Feb. 11 after a tip was forwarded to DCI from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip concerned a Kik messenger app user, later identified as Blomme, who had uploaded apparent child pornography through Kik on 27 occasions in October and November 2020, the complaint states.

The files were sent to other Kik users through private chat messages or shared in a messaging group, the complaint states.

Blomme's Kik username was linked to Blomme by his Gmail email address, along with IP addresses through Charter Communications, AT&T and Verizon Wireless, the complaint states.

The Charter internet account IP was linked to Blomme's address in Cottage Grove, and through a search warrant for the Gmail account, the user was listed as Blomme. Emails looked at in the Gmail account further linked Blomme to the account, including one that concerned screening information required for employees to enter Milwaukee County government buildings, according to the complaint.

One of the emails in the account, the draft of a Christmas card, also contained a photo of Blomme wearing a black judge's robe, alongside another man and two children, the complaint states.