Milwaukee County judge, a Cottage Grove resident, faces 7 counts of possessing child pornography

A Milwaukee County judge was charged Wednesday with seven counts of possessing child pornography, which included graphic videos depicting the sexual assaults of children.
Circuit Judge Brette R. Blomme, 38, of Cottage Grove, was charged in Dane County Circuit Court following his arrest on Tuesday by the state Division of Criminal Investigation. He is being held in the Dane County Jail and is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
Several other agencies, including the Cottage Grove Police Department, took part in the investigation.
The 15-page criminal complaint mostly discusses the charges and describes the six videos and one still image that formed the basis for the charges.
Blomme serves in the court's Children's Division.
If convicted, Blomme faces up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision, with a mandatory minimum of three years in prison.
Blomme, who is serving his first term as a judge, was elected to Milwaukee County's Branch 5 in April and began work in August. According to a biography on Blomme's website, he was the President & CEO of Cream City Foundation in Milwaukee. Before that he served as the director of major gifts for the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin in Milwaukee and also served as a lawyer with the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office.
According to the complaint, the investigation began Feb. 11 after a tip was forwarded to DCI from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip concerned a Kik messenger app user, later identified as Blomme, who had uploaded apparent child pornography through Kik on 27 occasions in October and November 2020, the complaint states.
The files were sent to other Kik users through private chat messages or shared in a messaging group, the complaint states.
Blomme's Kik username was linked to Blomme by his Gmail email address, along with IP addresses through Charter Communications, AT&T and Verizon Wireless, the complaint states.
The Charter internet account IP was linked to Blomme's address in Cottage Grove, and through a search warrant for the Gmail account, the user was listed as Blomme. Emails looked at in the Gmail account further linked Blomme to the account, including one that concerned screening information required for employees to enter Milwaukee County government buildings, according to the complaint.
One of the emails in the account, the draft of a Christmas card, also contained a photo of Blomme wearing a black judge's robe, alongside another man and two children, the complaint states.
Several other emails in the account also linked Blomme to the Gmail account, according to the complaint, including an email from Kik in November telling him that he had Kik messages waiting for him at the username "DomMasterBB."
A week later was another email from Kik asking if Blomme wanted to delete and permanently deactiveate his Kik account.
Search warrants were also executed at Blomme's judicial chambers, his vehicle, and his homes in Milwaukee and Dane counties, the state Department of Justice said.
Mary Triggiano, chief judge for state Judicial District 1, which containes Milwaukee County, and District Court Administrator Holly Szablewski did not immediately respond to an email asking about Blomme's current job status.
This story will be updated.