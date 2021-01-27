Milwaukee area pharmacist accused of spoiling COVID-19 vaccine agrees to plead guilty

Detectives wrote in court documents that Brandenburg is an admitted conspiracy theorist who believed the vaccine would mutate recipients' DNA. Experts have said there's no truth to the claims that COVID-19 vaccines can genetically modify humans.

According to a criminal complaint, Brandenburg told a detective that he removed the vials from the refrigerator for three hours on Dec. 24, then replaced them. The next day he took the vials out of the refrigerator again. This time he left them out for nine hours, thinking the vaccine would be rendered ineffective if it wasn't refrigerated for 12 hours. But he said a pharmacy technician found the vials and put them back in the refrigerator.

Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol said in a statement that it "was necessary to bring an appropriate level of prosecution and punishment to this case" in federal court and "the facts of this incident simply didn't fit a charge provided for by Wisconsin law."

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

