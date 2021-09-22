Milton residents robbed at gunpoint in home, assailants flee in stolen vehicle, police say

Residents in Milton were held up at gunpoint in their home by three suspects Wednesday morning, who then stole their vehicle and successfully fled police after a pursuit across Madison, Milton police said.
Three armed men stole the vehicle from the homeowners on Sue Lane around 8:30 a.m. after entering the home through an open garage and unlocked door, Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt said in a statement. The men were later spotted by law enforcement on the Interstate, but eluded police in a pursuit that stretched from the Interstate to various parts of Madison, Marquardt said. Police found the stolen vehicle abandoned in the town of Madison at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Before the home invasion, a witness had previously seen the men blow out a tire on a curb on a separate street in the subdivision. The men then fled through back yards before entering the home on Sue Lane. The vehicle the men abandoned was reported stolen from Madison in August, Marquardt said.
Police think the men were looking to commit other crimes in the area before blowing out the tire. A vehicle theft in the same subdivision last week is also under investigation by authorities, Marquardt said.
Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-257-2244, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com.