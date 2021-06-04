Milton man pleads guilty to repeatedly stabbing roommate, attempted murder charge dropped

A Milton man charged with attempted homicide last year for repeatedly stabbing a roommate over what was said to be the arrangement of living room furniture pleaded guilty Thursday to a lesser charge.

Mathew D. Webb, 20, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury for repeatedly stabbing Bryce Thibault on Nov. 10. He was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the incident, which happened at a home on Lake Court in rural Edgerton.

Webb originally faced up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision but with the revised charge, he now faces up to 25 years. Under a plea agreement, however, Deputy District Attorney William Brown will ask for no more than 12 years of initial confinement when Webb is sentenced. By state law, the most Webb could receive is 15 years in prison, followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

Circuit Judge Ellen Berz will sentence Webb on Aug. 17.

According to a criminal complaint, Thibault told police he was stabbed by Webb after an argument about the placement of a sofa in the home, and the fact that Webb had been evicted from the home.