A Milton man who crashed into a pond in Sun Prairie Tuesday evening was rescued by police and revived by EMS crews before he was arrested, authorities said.
Trevor Harmel, 27, was charged with third-offense operating while intoxicated and possession of narcotics, according to online court records.
Authorities said Harmel was driving an SUV near the intersection of Main Street and North Westmount Drive on Sun Prairie's West Side at about 6:30 p.m. when the SUV went off the road and into a pond.
A window of the SUV had to be broken so Harmel, who was unresponsive, could be rescued, police said. He wasn't injured in the crash.
Harmel was in Rock County Circuit Court a week ago and pleaded not guilty to a modified charge of being party to the crime of theft.