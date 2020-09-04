Middleton woman punched and robbed at Far East Side hotel, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Middleton woman was punched and robbed at Far East Side hotel Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 7:30 a.m., the Middleton woman was grabbed by her ponytail, pulled out of an elevator at the Super 8, 4765 Hayes Road, and repeatedly punched during a robbery, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman said a man she knows and a woman she does not know were the people who battered her while taking cash out of her pocket, DeSpain said.

The attack was captured on surveillance video, and the suspects are at large, DeSpain said.

Unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake tops recent notable crimes

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.