Middleton woman punched and robbed at Far East Side hotel, Madison police say
alert

Madison squad car very close shot
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Middleton woman was punched and robbed at Far East Side hotel Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 7:30 a.m., the Middleton woman was grabbed by her ponytail, pulled out of an elevator at the Super 8, 4765 Hayes Road, and repeatedly punched during a robbery, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman said a man she knows and a woman she does not know were the people who battered her while taking cash out of her pocket, DeSpain said.

The attack was captured on surveillance video, and the suspects are at large, DeSpain said.

