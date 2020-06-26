Middleton Sport Bowl owners sentenced to prison for tax evasion

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In a statement she read, Cherie Hellenbrand, 46, apologized to "the people I've let down," including her family, friends and students.

"I didn't live up to the standards that I taught to the children and to my students," she said. "I'm truly sorry for not paying my fair share and my conduct in 2017 and 2018."

She said she hopes other bar owners will learn from her mistake, "how not respecting and following the law can ruin your life and hurt the ones you love."

Dudley Hellenbrand, 68, also apologized to fellow taxpayers, and to his family.

"I am deeply, really sorry for my wife, who was one of the best teachers to ever hit Middleton High School," he said. "She cares about everything. As long as I live, I will never live that down."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Graber said that working with vending machine company owner Thomas Laugen, Dudley Hellenbrand initially set up a cash skim on a video gambling machine Laugen had set up at Middleton Sport Bowl starting in 2010. Cherie Hellenbrand's attorney, Jenny Johnson Ware, contended Cherie Hellenbrand didn't find out about the scheme until 2017.