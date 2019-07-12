Scales of Justice
The owners of a Middleton bowling center have pleaded guilty to federal tax charges for skimming more than $268,000 from gambling machine receipts and not reporting that income on tax returns.

Dudley Hellenbrand, 67, and Cherie Hellenbrand, 45, both of Middleton and owners of Middleton Sport Bowl, entered guilty pleas on Thursday to filing false 2017 IRS tax returns, which under-reported their adjusted gross income.

Scott C. Blader, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said the two contracted with a video gambling machine vendor to put such machines in the bowling center on University Avenue.

The contract with the vendor had the Hellenbrands getting 75% of the profit from the machines and the vendor getting 25%, Blader said in a statement.

"Both defendants admitted they skimmed the (gambling machine) cash receipts and did not report the skimmed receipts on their state and federal income tax returns," the statement said.

The total amount skimmed by the owners from 2010 to 2017 was $268,852.04.

An undercover IRS agent acting as a potential buyer of the bowling center, which was listed for sale in late 2017, met with the Hellenbrands and the gambling machine vendors in May 2018, when the owners admitted they skimmed the cash receipts and didn't report the money on tax returns, Blader said.

"They used the cash to pay for various things including a car, vacations, $40,000 in landscaping and paying cash wages to some employees," Blader said.

A vendor told the IRS agent he prepared false collection tickets that under-reported the true gross receipts and profits from the machines.

"You got to steal in this business or you ain't going to make any money," Blader quoted the vendor as saying.

Sentencing for the Hellenbrands has been set for Oct. 3 before Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson in Madison.

