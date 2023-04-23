A Middleton resident fought off a man who had broken into their home Sunday morning, authorities said.
The burglar entered the residence on the 1300 block of High Point Road around 10:40 a.m., Middleton Police Lt. Scott Moen said in a statement.
The resident and the intruder had a brief physical altercation before he fled the scene, Moen said.
Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-824-7300, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
Lucas Robinson | Wisconsin State Journal
Breaking News Reporter
Lucas Robinson covers breaking news for the Wisconsin State Journal. He can be reached at (608) 252-6186.
