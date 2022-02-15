Middleton police squad car crashes with another vehicle, authorities say

Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a Middleton police squad car and a sedan collided in an intersection, authorities said.

The driver of the sedan, a 26-year-old man, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. He was cited for operating while intoxicated, second offense. He was the only person in the car.

Two police department employees who were inside the squad car were taken to the hospital "as a precaution," the Sheriff's Office said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of Century Avenue and High Road in Middleton, the Middleton Police Department said. A photo of the crash scene provided by the police department shows the front end of a silver sedan nearly destroyed with a damaged police SUV nearby.

Since an officer was involved in the crash, the Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

The 26-year-old man was also cited for operating while intoxicated, causing injury; operating left of center; and operating after revocation, the Sheriff's Office said. His name was not released.

Century Avenue was temporarily shut down from Donna Drive to Nightingale Lane while emergency crews responded to the crash, Middleton Police Cpt. Jeremy Geiszler said in a statement. Residents were encouraged to avoid the area.

The Middleton Fire Department and EMS, as well as Middleton Public Works also assisted on scene, the police department said.

