Middleton police are seeking a man who robbed Today’s Trends Salon, 6670 University Ave., of an undisclosed amount of money on Thursday afternoon.
The robbery was reported about 3:35 p.m. Thursday.
Witnesses described the suspect as a white male with a thin build, stubbly gray facial hair, missing a lower left tooth, wearing a gray tank top, black athletic shorts and a blue bandanna on his forehead, according to a police news release.
Police said the suspect implied that he had a gun and obtained an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in a green hatchback vehicle that was parked near the business on Mayflower Drive.
Anyone who may have information on the robbery is asked to contact the police department at 608-824-7300, tipster line at 608-824-7304, or text at 608-824-7300.