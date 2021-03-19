 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middleton police: Juvenile arrested in February wallet robbery

Middleton police: Juvenile arrested in February wallet robbery

{{featured_button_text}}

Middleton police said Friday a 14-year-old boy was arrested in a February incident where he allegedly stole a woman's wallet before taking off in a stolen vehicle.

Police had surveillance footage of the robbery at Kwik Trip, 7508 Century Ave., that was shared with local law enforcement agencies, Middleton police Lt. Darrin Zimmerman said in a statement, and a Waunakee detective recognized the suspect as a 14-year-old boy from Madison.

On Feb. 3, a woman had her wallet stolen from her hand by a male suspect at the gas station, who then ran to a waiting vehicle later determined to have been stolen earlier that day in Madison, Zimmerman said.

He said Middleton detectives interviewed the boy on March 9, and the juvenile "subsequently confessed to the robbery."

A charge of strong armed robbery has been referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office, Zimmerman said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics