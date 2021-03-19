Middleton police: Juvenile arrested in February wallet robbery

Middleton police said Friday a 14-year-old boy was arrested in a February incident where he allegedly stole a woman's wallet before taking off in a stolen vehicle.

Police had surveillance footage of the robbery at Kwik Trip, 7508 Century Ave., that was shared with local law enforcement agencies, Middleton police Lt. Darrin Zimmerman said in a statement, and a Waunakee detective recognized the suspect as a 14-year-old boy from Madison.

On Feb. 3, a woman had her wallet stolen from her hand by a male suspect at the gas station, who then ran to a waiting vehicle later determined to have been stolen earlier that day in Madison, Zimmerman said.

He said Middleton detectives interviewed the boy on March 9, and the juvenile "subsequently confessed to the robbery."

A charge of strong armed robbery has been referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office, Zimmerman said.

