Middleton police investigating 'officer-involved crash,' Dane County dispatch says

A road has been shut down and Middle police are investigating after an "officer-involved crash" on Century Avenue Tuesday, according to Dane County dispatch.

The crash was reported shortly after 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of Century Avenue and High Road in Middleton, a dispatcher said. It's unclear whether anyone was injured.

Middleton Police Cpt. Jeremy Geiszler said in a statement that residents should avoid the area while authorities investigate. Century Avenue is temporarily shut down from Donna Drive to Nightingale Lane.

Dane County dispatch declined to say whether people were injured in the crash, but said an ambulance was sent to the scene.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, the Middleton Police Department and Middleton Fire and EMS responded to the crash, a dispatcher said.

