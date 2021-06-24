 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middleton police investigating fatal crash on West Beltline at Greenway Boulevard off-ramp
alert

Middleton police investigating fatal crash on West Beltline at Greenway Boulevard off-ramp

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

Middleton police said they are investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning on the West Beltline Highway at the Greenway Boulevard off-ramp.

At about 5:55 a.m. Thursday, authorities received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound Beltline at the Greenway Boulevard off-ramp, Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said in a statement.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Arriving officers discovered the driver was dead. There were no other injuries in the crash, and the name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family, Geiszler said.

No more details were released, and the crash remains under investigation by Middleton police, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Geiszler said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics