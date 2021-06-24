Middleton police investigating fatal crash on West Beltline at Greenway Boulevard off-ramp

Middleton police said they are investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning on the West Beltline Highway at the Greenway Boulevard off-ramp.
At about 5:55 a.m. Thursday, authorities received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound Beltline at the Greenway Boulevard off-ramp, Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said in a statement.
Arriving officers discovered the driver was dead. There were no other injuries in the crash, and the name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family, Geiszler said.
No more details were released, and the crash remains under investigation by Middleton police, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Geiszler said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.