Middleton police investigating fatal crash on West Beltline at Greenway Boulevard off-ramp

Middleton police said they are investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning on the West Beltline Highway at the Greenway Boulevard off-ramp.

At about 5:55 a.m. Thursday, authorities received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound Beltline at the Greenway Boulevard off-ramp, Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said in a statement.

Arriving officers discovered the driver was dead. There were no other injuries in the crash, and the name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family, Geiszler said.

No more details were released, and the crash remains under investigation by Middleton police, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Geiszler said.

