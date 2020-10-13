Middleton police identify man facing 3rd OWI after crashing into St. Bernard Catholic Church

Middleton police have identified the man facing a third offense of operating while intoxicated after crashing into St. Bernard Catholic Church last Monday.

Investigators determined that Aaron Klubertanz, 36, of Middleton, was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on University Avenue about 1 a.m. when he crossed over the center line, struck and knocked over a traffic light at the intersection with Parmenter Street, then continued into the west side of the church at 2015 Parmenter St., Capt. Travis Kakuske said in a statement.

The crash caused significant damage to the church and Klubertanz’s vehicle.

Klubertanz, who was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital after the crash. Officers noted signs of impairment from Klubertanz and open intoxicants in his vehicle, Kakuske said.