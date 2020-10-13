 Skip to main content
Middleton police identify man facing 3rd OWI after crashing into St. Bernard Catholic Church
Middleton police have identified the man facing a third offense of operating while intoxicated after crashing into St. Bernard Catholic Church last Monday.

Investigators determined that Aaron Klubertanz, 36, of Middleton, was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on University Avenue about 1 a.m. when he crossed over the center line, struck and knocked over a traffic light at the intersection with Parmenter Street, then continued into the west side of the church at 2015 Parmenter St., Capt. Travis Kakuske said in a statement.

The crash caused significant damage to the church and Klubertanz’s vehicle.

Klubertanz, who was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital after the crash. Officers noted signs of impairment from Klubertanz and open intoxicants in his vehicle, Kakuske said.

Klubertanz was ticketed for 3rd offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, as well as unreasonable and imprudent speed. A search warrant was obtained for a sample of his blood, but those results are still pending analysis by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, Kakuske said.

Man out on bail charged with vehicular homicide, gunpoint robbery top recent notable crimes in Madison area

“You work hard to keep the place looking good and so on, and someone does this.”

The Rev. Brian Wilk, pastor of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton

