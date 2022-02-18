Middleton police identify alleged drunken driver who crashed into squad car

Middleton police have identified the alleged drunken driver who crashed into a Middleton squad car on Tuesday.

The driver tentatively charged with second offense OWI causing injury is Sergio Vazquez Ramirez, 26, of Middleton, who remains hospitalized, Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Since a Middleton officer was involved in the crash, the Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Ramirez, who was alone in his sedan, and two police department employees who were in the squad car were taken to the hospital after Ramirez crashed his sedan into the squad car shortly before noon Tuesday at the intersection of Century Avenue and High Road in Middleton, police said.

Ramirez also was cited for operating left of center and operating after revocation, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.