Middleton police find shell casings after gunshots heard

Middleton police found shell casings Saturday after gunshots were heard late Friday night.
Officers responded to Century Avenue at Nightingale Lane to a report of fireworks or shots fired just before 11 p.m. Friday. Officers did not initially find any evidence of gunfire that night.
The following morning, daylight helped Middleton police find several shell casings in the 6900 block of Century Avenue. No injuries or property damage was reported, according to police.
Middleton police are asking anyone with information, including home surveillance systems in the area, to contact the Middleton Police
Department at (608) 824-7300 or Madison police at (608) 266-6014.