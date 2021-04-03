Middleton police arrest woman for alleged 4th OWI offense

A Madison woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Middleton for her alleged fourth OWI offense, the Middleton Police Department said.
Around 3:30 a.m., police were alerted to an intoxicated woman in a vehicle at the Kwik Trip gas station at 7508 Century Ave., Lt. Tyler Loether said in a statement. Officers quickly arrived at the gas station, found the woman in the driver's seat of a running vehicle and smelled "a strong odor of intoxicants," he said.
Whitney Jessup, 32, was arrested for fourth offense OWI, which is a felony, after a field sobriety test and taken to the Dane County Jail, Loether said.