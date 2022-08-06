Middleton man who attacked woman in Walmart lot arrested in her vehicle after chase, police say

A Middleton man who attacked a woman in a Walmart parking lot on Friday was arrested in her vehicle after the tires were flattened during a chase, police reported.

At about 7:45 a.m. Friday, the woman was loading groceries when she was attacked and had her 2013 Land Rover stolen and an employee who came to her aid was injured in the lot of Walmart, 4198 Nakoosa Trail, Madison police said.

At about 10:30 a.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was notified by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center that they had just terminated a pursuit of the 2013 Land Rover, which was believed to be heading east on Highway 60 entering Columbia County, Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith said in a statement.

At about 10:35 a.m., a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office sergeant saw the Land Rover heading east on Highway 60 just west of Lodi, and Smith attempted a traffic stop of the Land Rover in Lodi, but the driver refused, Smith said.

A short time after the pursuit began, a second Lodi officer deployed a tire deflation device on the Land Rover, which headed out of town on Highway 113 south, eventually crossing into Dane County. The pursuit speeds were reduced due to the tires of the Land Rover being deflated, and eventually the vehicle spun out and came to a stop on Highway 113, Smith said.

The person who was driving the Land Rover then attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly arrested, Smith said.

The driver, Keewan Jamel Singleton, 34, was taken to the Columbia County Jail on tentative charges of felony eluding, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and miscellaneous traffic offenses. Madison and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office may have additional charges, Smith said.

No injuries were reported, but the incident resulted in minor damage to the Land Rover and a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office squad car, Smith said.