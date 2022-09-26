Middleton man pleads guilty to sex assault of 13-year-old

A 25-year-old Middleton man originally charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl from Milwaukee last year pleaded guilty Monday to felony sex assault and victim intimidation as part of a plea agreement that will see prosecutors ask for no more than 15 years in prison.

Andrew M. Stoltz also pleaded guilty to third-degree sex assault in a separate case involving a different victim, and under the agreement had charges of causing a child to view explicit material and criminal damage to property dismissed, although Dane County Circuit Judge David Conway can consider them during sentencing on Jan. 6.

According to the criminal complaint in what had been the kidnapping case, the girl told a forensic interviewer that she met Stoltz online on July 4, 2021, and after about a week or two of contact, he said he wanted to meet her.

When she told him no, he began berating her until she agreed and the two talked at a park in Whitefish Bay on July 28, she said, and she later went to stay with him after he threatened to cut off her family's fingertips as she watched.

During the more than two weeks he used threats and intimidation to keep her at his Middleton home, Stoltz raped her repeatedly, she told investigators.

Police in Milwaukee eventually used location data from Snapchat to narrow down the girl's location to an area in the 3300 block of High Road.

In the case involving the other victim, prosecutors said that on Feb. 12, 2021, Stoltz sexually assaulted a woman while she was drunk and passed out at her Madison apartment.

The crimes Stoltz pleaded guilty to come with a total of up to 70 years in prison, but assistant district attorney Colleen Lennon on Monday said the state would ask that he be sentenced to no more than 15 years in prison.

Stoltz has a criminal record in Wisconsin that goes back to 2017 and includes a felony convictions for throwing a bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor and injuring someone or damaging property while fleeing police.

He said in court Monday that he was being treated for mental health problems but did not specify them.