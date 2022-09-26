Middleton man pleads guilty to sex assault of 13-year-old

A 25-year-old Middleton man originally charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl from Milwaukee last year pleaded guilty Monday to felony sex assault and victim intimidation as part of a plea agreement that will see prosecutors ask for no more than 15 years in prison.
Andrew M. Stoltz also pleaded guilty to third-degree sex assault in a separate case involving a different victim, and under the agreement had charges of causing a child to view explicit material and criminal damage to property dismissed, although Dane County Circuit Judge David Conway can consider them during sentencing on Jan. 6.
Stoltz
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
According to the criminal complaint in what had been the kidnapping case, the girl told a forensic interviewer that she met Stoltz online on July 4, 2021, and after about a week or two of contact, he said he wanted to meet her.
When she told him no, he began berating her until she agreed and the two talked at a park in Whitefish Bay on July 28, she said, and she later went to stay with him after he threatened to cut off her family's fingertips as she watched.
During the more than two weeks he used threats and intimidation to keep her at his Middleton home, Stoltz raped her repeatedly, she told investigators.
Police in Milwaukee eventually used location data from Snapchat to narrow down the girl's location to an area in the 3300 block of High Road.
In the case involving the other victim, prosecutors said that on Feb. 12, 2021, Stoltz sexually assaulted a woman while she was drunk and passed out at her Madison apartment.
The crimes Stoltz pleaded guilty to come with a total of up to 70 years in prison, but assistant district attorney Colleen Lennon on Monday said the state would ask that he be sentenced to no more than 15 years in prison.
Stoltz has a criminal record in Wisconsin that goes back to 2017 and includes a felony convictions for throwing a bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor and injuring someone or damaging property while fleeing police.
He said in court Monday that he was being treated for mental health problems but did not specify them.
Photos: Home makeover brightens holidays for family challenged in 2020.
Home Makeover 04-12182020145949
Irene Alexander enters the doorway of her newly-renovated home in Madison Wis. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 following a 16-day remodeling effort organized by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and made possible through the contributions of time, materials and donations from more than 100 business leaders, community volunteers and individuals. Over two dozen companies worked around the clock to complete the makeover, providing new windows, floors, doors, kitchen and laundry furnishings, lighting and new furniture as a way to brighten the holidays for Alexander and her family, who have been exceptionally challenged by the loss of loved ones during the past few months. Known to many in the community as Miss Irene, she recently endured the loss of her brother, her husband to cancer, her nephew in a car accident, and her 11-year-old great granddaughter, Anisa Scott, to an incident of gun violence that claimed her life while she was riding in a vehicle. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Home Makeover
Anija Ragland, 6, relishes the first look the newly renovated home she shares with her great grandmother, Irene Alexander, behind her, in Madison Friday after a 16-day remodeling effort organized by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and made possible through the contributions of time, materials and donations from more than 100 business leaders, community volunteers and individuals. Over two dozen companies worked around the clock to complete the makeover, providing new windows, floors, doors, kitchen and laundry furnishings, lighting and new furniture to brighten the holidays for Alexander and her family, who have been exceptionally challenged by the loss of loved ones during the past few months. Known to many in the community as Miss Irene, she recently endured the loss of her brother, her husband to cancer, her nephew in a car accident, and her 11-year-old great granddaughter, Anisa Scott, to gun violence in August.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Home Makeover 02-12182020145949
Irene Alexander takes in her first look of her newly-renovated home in Madison Wis. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 following a 16-day remodeling effort organized by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and made possible through the contributions of time, materials and donations from more than 100 business leaders, community volunteers and individuals. Over two dozen companies worked around the clock to complete the makeover, providing new windows, floors, doors, kitchen and laundry furnishings, lighting and new furniture as a way to brighten the holidays for Alexander and her family, who have been exceptionally challenged by the loss of loved ones during the past few months. Known to many in the community as Miss Irene, she recently endured the loss of her brother, her husband to cancer, her nephew in a car accident, and her 11-year-old great granddaughter, Anisa Scott, to an incident of gun violence that claimed her life while she was riding in a vehicle. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Home Makeover 03-12182020145949
Anija Ragland, 6, tries out her new bed in a newly-renovated home she shares with her great grandmother, Irene Alexander, in Madison Wis. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 following a 16-day remodeling effort organized by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and made possible through the contributions of time, materials and donations from more than 100 business leaders, community volunteers and individuals. Over two dozen companies worked around the clock to complete the makeover, providing new windows, floors, doors, kitchen and laundry furnishings, lighting and new furniture as a way to brighten the holidays for Alexander and her family, who have been exceptionally challenged by the loss of loved ones during the past few months. Known to many in the community as Miss Irene, she recently endured the loss of her brother, her husband to cancer, her nephew in a car accident, and her 11-year-old great granddaughter, Anisa Scott, to an incident of gun violence that claimed her life while she was riding in a vehicle. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Home Makeover 05-12182020145949
Irene Alexander takes in her first look of her newly-renovated home in Madison Wis. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 following a 16-day remodeling effort organized by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and made possible through the contributions of time, materials and donations from more than 100 business leaders, community volunteers and individuals. Over two dozen companies worked around the clock to complete the makeover, providing new windows, floors, doors, kitchen and laundry furnishings, lighting and new furniture as a way to brighten the holidays for Alexander and her family, who have been exceptionally challenged by the loss of loved ones during the past few months. Known to many in the community as Miss Irene, she recently endured the loss of her brother, her husband to cancer, her nephew in a car accident, and her 11-year-old great granddaughter, Anisa Scott, to an incident of gun violence that claimed her life while she was riding in a vehicle. Pictures and mementos relates to Scott's life hang on a wall of the home's kitchen. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Home Makeover 08-12182020145949
Lorraine Gomez becomes emotional while thanking workers. volunteers and donors who contributed to the renovation of her mother Irene Alexander's home in Madison Wis. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 following a 16-day remodeling effort organized by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and made possible through the contributions of time, materials and donations from more than 100 business leaders, community volunteers and individuals. Over two dozen companies worked around the clock to complete the makeover, providing new windows, floors, doors, kitchen and laundry furnishings, lighting and new furniture as a way to brighten the holidays for Alexander and her family, who have been exceptionally challenged by the loss of loved ones during the past few months. Known to many in the community as Miss Irene, she recently endured the loss of her brother, her husband to cancer, her nephew in a car accident, and her 11-year-old great granddaughter, Anisa Scott, to an incident of gun violence that claimed her life while she was riding in a vehicle. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Home Makeover 06-12182020145949
Irene Alexander converses with visitors in her newly-renovated home in Madison Wis. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 following a 16-day remodeling effort organized by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and made possible through the contributions of time, materials and donations from more than 100 business leaders, community volunteers and individuals. Over two dozen companies worked around the clock to complete the makeover, providing new windows, floors, doors, kitchen and laundry furnishings, lighting and new furniture as a way to brighten the holidays for Alexander and her family, who have been exceptionally challenged by the loss of loved ones during the past few months. Known to many in the community as Miss Irene, she recently endured the loss of her brother, her husband to cancer, her nephew in a car accident, and her 11-year-old great granddaughter, Anisa Scott, to an incident of gun violence that claimed her life while she was riding in a vehicle. Pictures and mementos relates to Scott's life hang on a wall of the home's kitchen. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Home Makeover 07-12182020145949
Anija Ragland, 6, explores her bedroom in a newly-renovated home she shares with her great grandmother, Irene Alexander, in Madison Wis. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 following a 16-day remodeling effort organized by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and made possible through the contributions of time, materials and donations from more than 100 business leaders, community volunteers and individuals. Over two dozen companies worked around the clock to complete the makeover, providing new windows, floors, doors, kitchen and laundry furnishings, lighting and new furniture as a way to brighten the holidays for Alexander and her family, who have been exceptionally challenged by the loss of loved ones during the past few months. Known to many in the community as Miss Irene, she recently lost her husband to cancer, her brother in a car accident, and her 11-year-old great granddaughter, Anisa Scott, to an incident of gun violence that claimed her life while she was riding in a vehicle. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.