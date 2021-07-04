 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middleton man killed when he walks ‘deliberately’ into path of semi on I-39/90, authorities say
alert topical

Middleton man killed when he walks ‘deliberately’ into path of semi on I-39/90, authorities say

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Middleton man was killed Saturday afternoon when he walked “deliberately” into the path of a semi truck on Interstate 39/90, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday on I-39/90 southbound near milepost 138.5 in Dane County, a little south of the Beltline interchange, Sgt. Craig Morehouse said in a report.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

The preliminary investigation showed that the 42-year-old Middleton man was in his 2007 Dodge Caravan parked on the right shoulder of I-39/90 when he exited his vehicle and “quickly and deliberately ran into the right lane and the path of” a 2020 Mack semi driven by a 59-year-old man from London, Ontario, Canada, Morehouse said.

The semi driver was not injured, Morehouse said.

No names were released, pending notification of family, Morehouse said.

Any enforcement action is pending the investigation, Morehouse said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics