Middleton man killed when he walks ‘deliberately’ into path of semi on I-39/90, authorities say

A Middleton man was killed Saturday afternoon when he walked “deliberately” into the path of a semi truck on Interstate 39/90, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday on I-39/90 southbound near milepost 138.5 in Dane County, a little south of the Beltline interchange, Sgt. Craig Morehouse said in a report.

The preliminary investigation showed that the 42-year-old Middleton man was in his 2007 Dodge Caravan parked on the right shoulder of I-39/90 when he exited his vehicle and “quickly and deliberately ran into the right lane and the path of” a 2020 Mack semi driven by a 59-year-old man from London, Ontario, Canada, Morehouse said.

The semi driver was not injured, Morehouse said.

No names were released, pending notification of family, Morehouse said.

Any enforcement action is pending the investigation, Morehouse said.

