The driver of a Jeep Liberty involved in a three-vehicle crash on an icy town of Westport highway on Wednesday has been identified as Albert Martin, 54, Middleton.
Martin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened at about 9:25 a.m. on Highway M at Borchers Beach Road, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office performed a forensic autopsy on Thursday and the preliminary results showed Martin's death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Martin was driving east on Highway M when he lost control of the vehicle on a patch of ice, first hitting a minivan then getting hit by a car.
The driver of the car was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.