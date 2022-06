Middleton man gets 40 months in federal prison for possessing gun as felon

A Middleton man on Friday was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities reported.

Ramar A. Brown, 26, also was sentenced to 36 month of supervised released by Judge William Conley on the charged he pleaded guilty to on March 7, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

On Oct. 12, Fitchburg police planned to arrest Brown who was the subject of unrelated state investigations and was seen driving a stolen vehicle, O’Shea said.

When officers approached and identified themselves to Brown, he fled, throwing a bag to the ground before he was caught and arrested. Police found a Glock 9mm handgun loaded with a 28-round extended magazine in the bag and his DNA was later found on the gun, O’Shea said.

Brown was on state extended supervision for a prior armed robbery conviction. That supervision was revoked in January and Brown is serving a state prison sentence of just over 2 ½ years in that case. Conley ordered his 40-month federal sentence to run concurrently with the remainder of Brown’s state prison sentence, O’Shea said.

