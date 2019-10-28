A Dane County jury found a Middleton businessman guilty last week of sexual assaults of two girls in swimming pools at a Middleton fitness club, in incidents that occurred 7½ years apart.
The jury also concluded that Kevin D. Welton, 59, attempted a second time to improperly touch the girl in the more recent incident, according to the jury's verdict, reached Thursday after just over 90 minutes of deliberation.
Welton faces up to 100 years in prison followed by 50 years of extended supervision when he is sentenced in late January by Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford. In the meantime, he remains free on a signature bond. On Monday, however, prosecutors filed a motion asking Crawford to order that Welton be jailed until his sentencing hearing, or that Crawford at the very least set conditions that track Welton's whereabouts with GPS and limit his ability to travel.
After the verdicts last week, prosecutors had asked Crawford to revoke Welton's bail but she declined to change it.
Welton, the owner of Welton Investment Real Estate in Middleton, was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.
The case was prosecuted by staff from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office because Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said his office had a conflict of interest and had to bow out.
A criminal complaint states that on Dec. 20, 2010, a 6-year-old girl who was receiving swimming lessons at Harbor Athletic Club in Middleton said that a "scary man" touched her private area after her teacher had left the pool. Welton denied having intentional contact with the girl, the complaint states.
Incidents involving the second girl, who was seven, were reported on June 9, 2018, also at Harbor. The girl told police she was playing with other children in an outdoor pool during a child's birthday party when a "scary man" touched her after she accidentally bumped into him, the complaint states.
She told police that later, as she went to get a squirt gun, the same man touched her again, according to the complaint.
Video surveillance showed the girl twice encountering a man in the pool later identified by a Harbor employee as Welton, the complaint states.