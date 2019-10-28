Weather Alert

...PERIOD OF WET SLUSHY SNOW EXPECTED OVERNIGHT... .A MIXTURE OF LIGHT RAIN AND SNOW WILL DEVELOP ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING AND TRANSITION TO SNOW FROM WEST TO EAST OVERNIGHT. A PERIOD OF MODERATE SNOW IS POSSIBLE WITH SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED FROM 1 TO 3 INCHES OVER SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. THE SNOW WILL INITIALLY MELT DUE TO THE WARM ROADWAYS, BUT A SLUSHY ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED TO ACCUMULATE ON UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKS. THE SLUSHY ACCUMULATION MAY CAUSE SLICK ROADWAYS FOR THE EARLY MORNING COMMUTE ON TUESDAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...RAIN AND SNOW IS EXPECTED TO TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EARLY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HEAVY WET SNOW ON LEAF LADEN TREES MAY CAUSE BRANCHES TO BREAK AND FALL, POSSIBLY CAUSING ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THIS WILL BE THE FIRST ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL OF THE SEASON. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. REMEMBER YOUR SAFE WINTER DRIVING SKILLS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&