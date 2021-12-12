 Skip to main content
Middleton man arrested for 4th OWI
Middleton man arrested for 4th OWI

A 69-year-old man was arrested Saturday night for driving while drunk in Middleton, police said. 

Officers pulled over Russell Winter, of Middleton, just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Northbrook Drive and Century Avenue because of an "equipment violation," according to the Middleton Police Department. 

Police noticed the smell of intoxicants coming from the car and conducted sobriety tests. 

Winter was tentatively charged with a fourth offense of operating while under the influence and taken to the Dane County Jail. 

