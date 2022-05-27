Middleton felon sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison for gun possession

A Middleton felon has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.
On July 19, Anthony Brooks was intoxicated when he grabbed a gun from his car, pointed it at two Madison hotel security officers and threatened to shoot them, according to court documents. Brooks fled but was arrested nearby with a loaded 9mm handgun, according to a plea agreement.
Brooks, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing a firearm as a felon. He was previously convicted of a similar crime in 2017.
Brooks’ attorney sought a sentence of 2 1/2 years, saying Brooks has sought treatment for his addiction to alcohol and has been a model inmate.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Judge James Peterson cited Brooks’ criminal record and the risk to the public.
A Janesville man who used a Facebook account to send young girls sexually explicit material and solicit the same from them was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison on Wednesday, authorities reported.