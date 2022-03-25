Middleton driver arrested for OWI after allegedly hitting tree, police say

A driver was arrested for a tentative fourth OWI Friday after allegedly hitting a tree and continuing to drive on the 6200 block of Middleton Springs Dr. in the city of Middleton, police said.

An unnamed Middleton Police Department officer observed Michael Steele, 68, Middleton, veer all over the road after striking the tree. Lt. Scott Moen said the incident occurred just after 5 p.m. Friday evening.

Police determined after an investigation that Steele consumed alcohol prior to operating the vehicle.

Steele showed signs of impairment and smelled of intoxicants, police said.

Officers then administered field sobriety tests on Steele, who was arrested and later transported to the Dane County Jail.

