Middleton businessman sentenced to four years for child sex assault

A Middleton businessman with no prior criminal record who was convicted last year of sexually assaulting two children 7½ years apart was sentenced to four years in prison Monday.
Both the assaults by Kevin Welton, 59, who ran a successful real estate investment business, happened in pools at Harbor Athletic Club in Middleton. The first involved a 6-year-old girl in December 2010 and the second a 7-year-old girl in June 2018.
The first victim, now 15, told the court during Welton's sentencing hearing on Monday she would never forget Welton's "creepy eyes" and the way he put his hands on her body under the surface of the water.
"Because of this, "I have lost almost all my faith and trust in today's society," she said. "I often don't feel safe in my own home or out in public."
In a statement read by one of the prosecuting attorneys, the second victim's mother pointed to research showing child victims of sexual assault are at higher risk for a host of negative outcomes later in life, and said of her daughter's wish that Welton be sentenced to prison: "Mom, I hope he dies there."
Prosecutors and Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford noted that during a pre-sentence investigation following his conviction on Oct. 24, Welton continued to maintain he had merely brushed against the victims accidentally.
In a Jan. 22 letter to the court, Welton says he wished "to communicate my remorse for the events that (led) to the trial where I was found guilty of the crime of sexual assault of a child" and that he takes "full responsibility," but never directly apologizes to the girls. He also details his work with his church and various charitable efforts in the community and emphasizes the trial's damaging impact on his life.
Sixteen letters supporting Welton were submitted to the court as part of the sentencing process.
Matthew Torbenson -- a Milwaukee County deputy district attorney who prosecuted the case because Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said his office had a conflict of interest -- told Crawford "there are two different Kevin Weltons."
There's "the one he shares with the public" and "then there's the Kevin Welton inside the swimming pool," he said.
In arguing for a sentence of probation and no prison time, Welton's attorney, Robert Ruth, argued his client has a "vice" but over the 19 months he's been free since his arrest has followed all restrictions placed on his behavior and has sought out psychological treatment.
Welton's statement to the court shows "he is on the road to fully accepting responsibility," he said.
After four years in prison, Welton will have to serve six years on extended supervision. He was also ordered to get sex offender treatment and will have to register as a sex offender, and Crawford imposed several conditions aimed at keeping him away from children.
The criminal complaint in the case states that the 6-year-old victim was receiving swimming lessons at Harbor and a "scary man" touched her private area after her teacher had left the pool.
The second victim told police she was playing with other children in an outdoor pool during a child's birthday party at Harbor when a "scary man" touched her after she accidentally bumped into him. She told police the same man touched her again shortly thereafter.
Video surveillance showed the girl twice encountering a man in the pool later identified by a Harbor employee as Welton.